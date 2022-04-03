Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

