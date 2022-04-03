Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Comerica stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

