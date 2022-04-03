Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($9.01) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.00) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.17 ($8.98).

CBK opened at €7.18 ($7.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.86. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

