Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives €160.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €161.33 ($177.29).

ML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA:ML traded up €0.45 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €123.40 ($135.60). The company had a trading volume of 240,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €135.89. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a one year high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.