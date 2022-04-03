Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Up 4.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.29. 18,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,435,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.