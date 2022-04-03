Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Up 4.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.29. 18,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,435,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

