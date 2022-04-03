Comparing Acme United (NYSE:ACU) & Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Acme United alerts:

This table compares Acme United and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acme United 7.50% 19.00% 9.85% Hillman Solutions N/A 5.38% 1.87%

This table compares Acme United and Hillman Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acme United $182.09 million 0.66 $13.66 million $3.44 9.81 Hillman Solutions $1.43 billion 1.62 -$38.33 million N/A N/A

Acme United has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hillman Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Acme United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Acme United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acme United and Hillman Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillman Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00

Hillman Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.08, suggesting a potential upside of 35.15%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Acme United.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.