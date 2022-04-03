Comparing Alkami Technology (ALKT) & Its Rivals

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) is one of 397 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alkami Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
45.2% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
This table compares Alkami Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alkami Technology
|$152.16 million
|-$46.82 million
|-6.00
|Alkami Technology Competitors
|$1.79 billion
|$292.26 million
|3.58
Alkami Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Alkami Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alkami Technology
|-30.77%
|-19.88%
|-9.84%
|Alkami Technology Competitors
|-115.19%
|-63.77%
|-6.31%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alkami Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alkami Technology
|0
|2
|6
|0
|2.75
|Alkami Technology Competitors
|2728
|13357
|24507
|676
|2.56
Alkami Technology currently has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 137.93%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 35.91%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Alkami Technology peers beat Alkami Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
