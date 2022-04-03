Comparing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) & Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 3 12 0 2.69

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus target price of $15.69, suggesting a potential upside of 239.56%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus target price of $65.99, suggesting a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million 2.16 -$45.99 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $16.28 billion 1.48 $1.16 billion N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

