Comparing Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 17.96 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 1.01 $2.23 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Strategic Resources (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit and Zondernaam PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.