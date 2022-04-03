Comparing Zymergen (ZY) & Its Competitors

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zymergen to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zymergen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 105 764 1314 30 2.57

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.30 Zymergen Competitors $2.90 billion $107.02 million 22.79

Zymergen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -451.58% -64.37% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -29.98% -2.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zymergen rivals beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

