Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

NYSE:COMP opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12. Compass has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

