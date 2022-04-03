Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.
NYSE:COMP opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12. Compass has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $21.10.
Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
