COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Insider Sells $79,522.56 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CMPS opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.43. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
See Also
