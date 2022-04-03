COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Insider Sells $79,522.56 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CMPS opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.43. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.