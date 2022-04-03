Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $150.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

