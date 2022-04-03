Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $421.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,270,000 after acquiring an additional 155,502 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,181,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.