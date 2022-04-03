Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.