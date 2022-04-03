Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

