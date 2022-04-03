Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Installed Building Products worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Several research firms have commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

