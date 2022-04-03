Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 19,378 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,550,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

