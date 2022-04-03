Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 30,717 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,717 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

