Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,640,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 570,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 156,425 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
