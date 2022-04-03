Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Constellium by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter worth $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1,238.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 458,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.