Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) PT Lowered to €95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($109.89) to €95.00 ($104.40) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.