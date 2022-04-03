Contrasting Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) & Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Epiroc AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 3.09 -$136.27 million ($0.09) -1.17 Epiroc AB (publ) $3.94 billion N/A $588.49 million $0.59 36.73

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epiroc AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Epiroc AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -154.35% -23.37% -16.88% Epiroc AB (publ) 16.30% 25.68% 13.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Green Organic Dutchman and Epiroc AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A Epiroc AB (publ) 0 13 4 0 2.24

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Green Organic Dutchman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman (Get Rating)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Epiroc AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure. The Tools and Attachments segment offers tools that are attached to larger machines used for drilling, demolition and recycling. The company was founded by Andre Oscar Wallenberg in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

