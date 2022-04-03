Contrasting StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.3% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -159.40% Aspira Women’s Health -464.80% -69.00% -57.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women’s Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Aspira Women’s Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 3.41 -$6.86 million ($0.07) -2.01 Aspira Women’s Health $6.81 million 17.29 -$31.66 million ($0.28) -3.75

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

