Contrasting Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 6.94 $24.93 million $0.43 40.98

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tempest Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tempest Therapeutics and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempest Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,056.25%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.48%. Given Tempest Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tempest Therapeutics is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempest Therapeutics N/A -98.82% -68.53% Syndax Pharmaceuticals 17.84% 9.49% 8.09%

Risk and Volatility

Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Tempest Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The company is also developing Entinostat. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; a clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and a license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.Massachusetts.

