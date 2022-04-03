Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.69.

NYSE CNM opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

