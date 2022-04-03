Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at C$21,668,482.20.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
