Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE AYA opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$974.33 million and a PE ratio of 357.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.85.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

About Aya Gold & Silver (Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.