CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CRMD opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

CorMedix ( NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CorMedix by 9.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CorMedix by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

