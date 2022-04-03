Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

