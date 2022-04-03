Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 555,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.