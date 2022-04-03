CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,649. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

