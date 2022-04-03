Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,712 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.