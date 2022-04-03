Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,956 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.33 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

