Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $484,000.

DDIV opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $35.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

