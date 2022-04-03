Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,456. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.10. Coupa Software has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.