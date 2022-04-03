Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 142.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $40.83 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,051,000 after purchasing an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,052,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

