Cowen Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $48.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.