Cowen Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.80.

TSE AC opened at C$24.36 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

