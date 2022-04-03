Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $115.64 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.65.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

