Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

AVEVF opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

