Credit Suisse Group Lowers Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Price Target to $8.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 760,346 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,602,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

