Credit Suisse Group Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $367.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.