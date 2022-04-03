Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $745,030 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 126,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.