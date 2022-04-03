Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 2,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $745,030. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
