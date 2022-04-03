Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 2,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $745,030. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 532,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 184,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

