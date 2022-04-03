Critical Analysis: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beyond Air and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 4 0 3.00 NuVasive 1 4 7 0 2.50

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 128.64%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $64.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than NuVasive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and NuVasive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 228.70 -$22.88 million ($1.20) -5.56 NuVasive $1.14 billion 2.56 -$64.09 million ($1.25) -45.13

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -58.09% -47.73% NuVasive -5.63% 10.65% 4.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of NuVasive shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NuVasive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beyond Air beats NuVasive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

