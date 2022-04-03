Critical Analysis: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) & Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FG Financial Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 2.91 -$22.46 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 8.29 $152.66 million $6.62 35.08

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01% Kinsale Capital Group 23.86% 20.56% 7.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FG Financial Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $225.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats FG Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

