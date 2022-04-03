Critical Contrast: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NextNav and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextNav
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|L3Harris Technologies
|1
|3
|8
|0
|2.58
Volatility & Risk
NextNav has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NextNav and L3Harris Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextNav
|$760,000.00
|963.08
|-$144.67 million
|N/A
|N/A
|L3Harris Technologies
|$17.81 billion
|2.74
|$1.85 billion
|$9.11
|27.79
L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.
Profitability
This table compares NextNav and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextNav
|N/A
|-219.22%
|-20.11%
|L3Harris Technologies
|10.36%
|13.26%
|7.39%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
80.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
L3Harris Technologies beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NextNav (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.
