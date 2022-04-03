CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $6.47 million and $2.13 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 53% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $7.56 or 0.00016234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00049875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.18 or 0.07542547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,598.79 or 1.00015834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054745 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,536 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

