CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $149.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $114.28 on Thursday. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 69.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

