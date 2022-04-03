CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 6,630,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

